Van Pelt Elementary hosts vaccine clinic for ages 5-11

BRISTOL, Va. — A steady stream of parents and grandparents with younger children filed hand-in-hand into Van Pelt Elementary School’s gym Wednesday afternoon — not to play, but to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The school hosted one of this region’s first clinics for children ages 5-11, who are now eligible to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine under an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. About 80 children had appointments.
Zak Price, of Bristol, Virginia, brought his four sons, a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and 5-year-old twins, but only three were receiving the vaccine this time around. Some sat on their dad’s lap while the rest crowded around to watch the reaction — and not all were pleased with the process.
“We’re concerned about COVID and think this will help with herd immunity as well as their own immunity,” Price said. “Hopefully, this will help everyone get rid of COVID or at least greatly reduce the risks.”
Asked if the decision to vaccinate was influenced by the recent delta variant surge, which affected large numbers of children and hospitalized many, he said it was.
“That restoked some of the fears of COVID. I don’t think we necessarily panicked, but it was in the back of our minds. It was something we were thinking about,” Price said.
Chris and Racheal Leonard, of Bristol, Virginia, were there with their sons, ages 5 and 7.
“We both had the vaccine and had no problem,” she said. “If you ask me, it’s a no-brainer if we want to get rid of COVID.”
Sue Chapman, a nurse practitioner from Chilhowie, echoed similar sentiments after bringing her 11-year-old grandson.
“I got my first shot right off the bat pretty early, and I’ve had my booster already,” Chapman said. “He has a small heart murmur, so his cardiologist recommended he get the vaccine. I just think it’s the only way we’re going to get rid of it [COVID], is to get everybody vaccinated.”
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the system may host additional clinics in the future.
“As we try to return to normal, offering the vaccine to our youngest students is the next step toward achieving our goal,” Perrigan said.
About 15 staff members from the Mount Rogers Health District administered the vaccinations.
“This is the first day we’ve gone into the schools. We’re going into more schools across the district in the next week, and we’re really excited to be able to bring the vaccine to this population,” said Breanne Forbes-Hubbard, population health manager for Mount Rogers. “We know this is a convenient place for a lot of our families to come.”
Forbes-Hubbard said vaccinating younger school-age children will protect them and help protect others.
“It will keep our kids safe. As we saw during the delta surge, children are not immune from severe illness, hospitalization or unfortunately even death from COVID-19. We want to protect the kids; that’s the primary priority,” she said.
“It will be really helpful to stopping disease transmission in our community. We know kids can be carriers of a lot of diseases, including COVID-19. They can have a mild, asymptomatic illness they can then take out into the community and spread to older adults, which can harm some of the most vulnerable populations that are at the greatest risk,” Forbes Hubbard said.
