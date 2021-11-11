Van Pelt Elementary hosts vaccine clinic for ages 5-11

BRISTOL, Va. — A steady stream of parents and grandparents with younger children filed hand-in-hand into Van Pelt Elementary School’s gym Wednesday afternoon — not to play, but to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school hosted one of this region’s first clinics for children ages 5-11, who are now eligible to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine under an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. About 80 children had appointments.

Zak Price, of Bristol, Virginia, brought his four sons, a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and 5-year-old twins, but only three were receiving the vaccine this time around. Some sat on their dad’s lap while the rest crowded around to watch the reaction — and not all were pleased with the process.

“We’re concerned about COVID and think this will help with herd immunity as well as their own immunity,” Price said. “Hopefully, this will help everyone get rid of COVID or at least greatly reduce the risks.”

Asked if the decision to vaccinate was influenced by the recent delta variant surge, which affected large numbers of children and hospitalized many, he said it was.