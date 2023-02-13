BRISTOL, Va. — Love is in the air at Janie’s Country Gallery Florist, as Janie Brooks and her team of florists diligently put together Valentine’s Day flower arrangements.

“It’s busy, busy non-stop orders from the moment you walk in until when you leave,” said Danielle Smith, who, although not a regular employee at Janie’s Country Gallery Florist, is part of the holiday help enlisted by Brooks. “Valentine’s Day is the ultimate floral emergency.”

Brooks, who owns the Bristol, Virginia, florist shop, explained that Valentine’s Day is the single busiest day of the year and highlighted the months of preparation that goes into being able to deliver flowers to their clients on Valentine’s Day.

“Everyone wants their flowers in one day, so you’re rushing around,” Brooks said. “It’s taken months to prepare for this, like buying all my vases and pre-booking my flowers and making sure we have help and everybody stays healthy. So, I mean, there’s a lot of preparation for Valentine’s.”

This year Brooks bought around 1,000 red roses as well as a variety of different colored roses and specialty splatter color roses, which have all sold out pretty quickly.

“We’ve done combo packs this year. We did a flush [of flowers] and candy and a bloom this year, that’s been kind of a nice little add-on besides the flowers,” Brooks said.

Smith, who has been placed in charge of answering the phone, which seems to never stop ringing, has been amazed by the number of people, predominantly men, who have waited until the very last minute to place their Valentine’s Day orders.

“I’ve been here for three or four days now, kind of preparing for the rush, it’s been a little slow, and then today, like just non-stop men wanting a dozen roses,” Smith said.

Of all the calls she received Monday, Smith highlighted two of them, which came from individuals working in the same company, looking to woo their respective partners.

“One guy called and said, ‘I want this much money worth of stuff; make it gorgeous,’ and another guy called and said, ‘I want to double what he paid,’” Smith said. “It was really nice.”

In anticipation of all the walk-ins on Tuesday, Brooks explained that they paused taking any more flower arrangement orders.

“Today we’ve cut off orders, so we can kind of get caught up, to see how far we are and how many more roses we got, so we can keep going,” Brooks said. “Usually, the day after Valentine’s is a big day for us because all these men are in trouble.”