The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center placed over 200 homeless veterans in permanent housing last year.

According to a recent press release, the Veterans Affairs medical center located in Johnson City housed 232 homeless veterans in 2022 as part of the VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans last year, a goal which was exceeded by more than 2,000 permanent housing placements.

Housing placements included apartments and houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy or voucher, and also by reuniting veterans with family and friends. The medical center's placements exceeded its 2022 target by 37 percent.

“This goal was achieved through the hard work and dedication of our James H. Quillen VA Medical Center homeless program’s staff, our grantees and contractors and our valued community partners,” said Medical Center Director Dean B. Borsos in the release. “The progress we’re seeing with veteran homelessness in our region shows that we have the right solutions to end homelessness for all veterans we care for.”

In January 2022, over 33,000 veterans were experiencing homelessness across the country, the release stated, which was down 11 percent from January 2020. Overall, the VA estimates the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has decreased by 55 percent since 2010.

The VA’s housing efforts center around an evidence-based “Housing First” approach that prioritizes a veteran’s housing then getting them wraparound case management for services like health care, job training, educational assistance and more.

Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness may call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). For more, visit www.va.gov/homeless.