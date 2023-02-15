JOHNSON CITY — Surveyors with The Joint Commission, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that accredits health care organizations and programs around the world, again accredited James H. Quillen VA Medical Center following a survey Feb. 7-10, to review programs and operations.

The unannounced survey included hospital, behavioral health, and home care components as part of a triennial review of the medical center, according to a written statement. Documentation, process reviews, and action plans to show evidence of standards compliance were discussed while the team was on-site.

As part of the survey, findings are categorized as high, moderate and low as it pertains to the likelihood of harm to a patient or visitor at a medical center. The surveyors found no high-risk issues and only minimal at the moderate and low-risk levels, with no findings of widespread issues.

Dr. Harold Dillon, medical center chief of staff, said in comparison to 49 other facilities. The Joint Commission surveyed in 2022, the medical center had 17 hospital findings while the average is 39.1. Multiple areas surveyed had zero findings which, in a survey of this complexity, is remarkable, he said.

“The surveyors were highly complementary of the facility and staff, commenting on the culture of safety and commitment to quality that was evident throughout,” Dillon said. “Surveyors noted the staff were passionate, knowledgeable, engaged, and driven toward improvement. The team lead stated this was one of the best VA facilities she has seen.”

Surveyors facilitated discussions with leaders at the medical center to understand roles related to organization-wide processes and functions. They explored both successful and less successful initiative and wanted to hear how leaders view and perceive opportunities, and to learn what they are doing to sustain achievements.

Keith Cretsinger, medical center accreditation manager, said the survey was impressive.

“Our Joint Commission Survey went extremely well and this is all due to the exceptional staff we have here,” Cretsinger said. “Our staff truly take pride in their work to care for Veterans and the survey results is a true testament to that.”