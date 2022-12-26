VA Center celebrates opening of additional parking spaces and skybridge

Officials at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) in Mountain Home, Tennessee held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Dec. 9, officially opening its parking garage addition and skybridge.

The three-year project cost $23 million and added two parking levels above the existing three totaling 540 parking spaces. The skybridge leads from the garage to Bldg. 160 where primary care, whole health, the domiciliary, and other often-used services are located.

Dean B. Borsos, JHQVAMC director, thanked those in attendance at the ceremony and highlighted the hard work by all employees involved in the project.

“(The garage) is fully open and ready to go, including this beautiful skybridge,” Borsos said during the ceremony. “This is absolutely great work by our engineering team, facility management team, and other employees in the facility. It will enhance accessibility to our facility for veterans and employees.”

The medical center implemented the addition to meet the demand of increasing veteran and employee parking and to provide easier access for all JHQVAMC patients.

Phase one of the project was completed in 2018 and added 270 parking spaces. Phase two of the project was completed and opened for use November 21 adding 270 additional parking spaces.