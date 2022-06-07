Va. Business College owes $159K in taxes

BRISTOL, Va. — In addition to issues with its Bristol, Virginia campus, owners of the embattled Virginia Business College now owe the city nearly $159,000 in taxes.

Monday was the deadline for taxpayers to pay their 2022 tax bills, and U.S. Magis International Education Center, the owners of the former Virginia Intermont College on Moore Street, failed to make a $71,364 payment, city Treasurer Angel Britt confirmed via email.

This is in addition to their 2021 tax bill of $87,434 that was due last Dec. 5, Britt said. The China-based ownership now has an unpaid total tax bill of $158,798.

Magis, which is owned by Chinese businessman Zhiting Zhang, acquired the former VI campus at auction in December 2016, with plans to establish a business school. The college appeared poised to begin classes in August 2020, but in June of that year, its board voted to pause opening due to impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

College officials subsequently announced plans to begin in early 2021 but then failed to do so.

Although it has never opened, the college remains certified to operate by the State Commission on Higher Education in Virginia. That certification expires Sept. 30, and they must reapply to retain that status.

However, VBC currently has no faculty and staff, and the campus is vacant and unkempt, with tall grass mowed just this week after months of growth, broken windows in some buildings and indications that homeless individuals occupy space in at least two buildings.

Responding to complaints, the city codes department recently posted some campus buildings as unsafe for human occupation. The city also recently notified college officials that issues with its campus needed to be addressed soon. The city has requested a plan of action for how they intend to secure the campus, which is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood, about a mile from downtown.

Last week, college President Gene Couch said via email that VBC remains in a “period of uncertainty” and Zhang, the principal owner of the property, will have to decide if he wants to invest more money into the campus.

