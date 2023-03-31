WISE, Va. — Students will spring into service on April Fools’ Day at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

This year, the college celebrates its 13th annual Day of Service, according to a written statement.

“We hope that participants use Day of Service as a way to strengthen their connection to our community outside of campus,” said Nicole Honeysett, UVA Wise assistant dean of students and director of community standards.

“Community service is one way to leave a positive impact as a member of the UVA Wise community while also allowing participants to build relationships, gain new skills and learn more about community around us,” Honeysett said.

The UVA Wise sponsored volunteer event got its start in 2011 when UVA Wise and the University of Virginia joined together to honor the inauguration of then-UVA president, Teresa A. Sullivan.

Activities begin at 8 a.m., with a breakfast sponsored by the Wise Kiwanis Club inside the College’s Greear Gymnasium.

Chancellor Donna P. Henry will speak at 8:45 a.m., then students will head out to their projects at 9 a.m. Activities are expected to be completed by noon.

Projects include:

• A campus beautification project to help prepare the area near Slemp Student Center circle for spring by mulching and weeding.

• Helping make fleece pet blankets for the Wise County Animal Shelter.

• Helping paint, organize supplies and complete other maintenance projects at Wise Primary School.

• Working on a variety of projects to support the Campus Shoebox Campaign for needy children all over the world.

• The Student Government Association will work beautifying the Big Glades in Wise.

• Helping revitalize an existing roof garden at one of Norton's public parks, including replacing the garden and planting native species on a lofted surface.

• Helping the Lonesome Pine Library with various projects inside and outside the library in Wise.

• Helping set up living quarters at a new location of Family Crisis Support Services on Kentucky Avenue in Norton.