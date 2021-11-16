UVA Wise receives grant for High Knob region

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVa-Wise) recently received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment (VEE), to help develop user-friendly educational outreach materials providing best practices for recreational use and ecotourism development in the High Knob region.
Associate Professor of Biology Wally Smith will oversee the yearlong educational outreach project — creating interpretive pamphlets, online materials and guidelines, instructive videos, lesson plans and an economic development resource toolkit, all aimed at showing outdoor adventurers and entrepreneurs how to limit harmful environmental impact and promote activity and growth.
A key component of the project is educating the public and potential economic development partners of the unique resources located in the 500-square-mile High Knob region.
“We were really excited to get this grant, especially from VEE, which has a long history of funding outstanding programs. Our work wouldn’t happen without the financial support they are providing,” Smith said. “It levels up a lot of work we are doing to cultivate a sustainable form of economic growth that minimizes environmental costs.”
In the spring, students taking Smith’s UVa-Wise conservation biology course will research sustainable practices and draft some easy-to-understand educational materials for recreational outdoor enthusiasts and the ecotourism economic development toolkit.
“Students need those skills. They will take technical information and translate it into something the public will use,” Smith said. “It gets students involved in work that connects them with decision makers, potential employers and the scientific community.”
The educational materials developed by the project will also help support the $1.5 million High Knob Destination Center (HKDC), which is currently being constructed at the base of Stone Mountain, the home of High Knob Tower.
The center will be both a welcome center and environmental education site connecting the High Knob region’s recreational activities with the nearby shops, hotels and restaurants in Norton. It will also serve as a place for visitors to learn more about the recreational area, including educational exhibits and programming. The educational materials will be available at trailheads, posted online and eventually at the new High Knob center.