UVA Wise receives grant for High Knob region

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVa-Wise) recently received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment (VEE), to help develop user-friendly educational outreach materials providing best practices for recreational use and ecotourism development in the High Knob region.

Associate Professor of Biology Wally Smith will oversee the yearlong educational outreach project — creating interpretive pamphlets, online materials and guidelines, instructive videos, lesson plans and an economic development resource toolkit, all aimed at showing outdoor adventurers and entrepreneurs how to limit harmful environmental impact and promote activity and growth.

A key component of the project is educating the public and potential economic development partners of the unique resources located in the 500-square-mile High Knob region.

“We were really excited to get this grant, especially from VEE, which has a long history of funding outstanding programs. Our work wouldn’t happen without the financial support they are providing,” Smith said. “It levels up a lot of work we are doing to cultivate a sustainable form of economic growth that minimizes environmental costs.”