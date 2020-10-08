Uptick in patients, virus positivity rates has Ballad concerned

Increased numbers of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and higher area testing positivity rates have Ballad Health officials concerned.
In the past 10 days, the number of inpatients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has risen from 63 to 99, after averaging between 60 and 80 for the past three weeks, the health system revealed Wednesday during its weekly media briefing. That coincides with a rise in the percentage of positive test results, which stood at 8.3% Wednesday — up about 1 percentage point from 10 days ago, but still below mid- to late August, when the number of cases spiked.
“Our expectation was we would continue seeing a downward trend. However, in the last week or so we’ve seen a real uptick in positive cases,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “That could be we have gatherings happening across the region, we could have people not adhering to wearing their masks properly or not wearing them at all. People may be becoming more lax in their diligence, and this is something that is not going to go away overnight.”
Increased cases are an indicator of wider community spread of the virus, he said.
“We are confident about our ability to handle COVID-19 in our region, but we are seeing an increase in cases. This is why it is important to remain vigilant, wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance,” Deaton said.
Currently, Ballad has about 30 dedicated COVID beds available and surge plans to make more available should rates continue rising. Extra employees who temporarily augmented staffing in COVID units of tertiary hospitals have returned to their home hospitals, Deaton said.
In response to a question, Deaton said Ballad relies on local health departments to determine the source of increases.
“We collect data and provide it to the health department,” Deaton said. “The health departments are really the ones to do contact tracing. We do inquire about that, but they’re the ones who understand, was there a large gathering that people were attending that caused that?”
Patients who died at Ballad facilities ranged in age from 41 to 100, with an average age of 76. Nearly 80% of the system’s COVID patient deaths occurred in August and September.
“Since January, more than 200,000 Americans have died from this virus. … We’ve lost more than 320 people in the Appalachian Highlands,” Deaton said. “To put this into context, COVID-19 is now one of the leading causes of death in the United States, just behind heart disease.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee last week extended that state’s requirement to wear masks in public through Oct. 30, and several local mayors, including those in Sullivan, Washington, Greene and Hamblen counties, followed suit. Deaton urged all local governments to require masks and people to wear them in public, even if not required.
Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, acknowledged revised Centers for Disease Control guidance that COVID can spread by smaller droplets than originally believed.
“The guidance has been masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet to avoid transmission. That guidance has not changed,” Runnels said. “The CDC has simply updated the guidance that, in some circumstances, it can spread more like chicken pox, measles or tuberculosis through smaller droplets. Most of these cases occur indoors in poor ventilation and during activities such as exercise or singing that tend to produce more aerosol spread.”
Runnels urged people to avoid those types of environments altogether or take extra precautions.
Nearly 1,300 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, including over 220 in Johnson County in the past two days. The state Department of Corrections reports more than 230 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Northeast Correctional Complex since Sunday.
More densely populated Sullivan County had 284 new cases and Washington County had 245 over the past 10 days.
Cases rose at a much slower pace across Southwest Virginia, which reported about 30 new cases per day over the past three days and 428 new cases during the past 10 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Washington County in Virginia reported 88 new cases over the period while Smyth County reported 58, Buchanan County had 48 and Bristol, Virginia had 12.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
