Uptick in patients, virus positivity rates has Ballad concerned

Increased numbers of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and higher area testing positivity rates have Ballad Health officials concerned.

In the past 10 days, the number of inpatients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has risen from 63 to 99, after averaging between 60 and 80 for the past three weeks, the health system revealed Wednesday during its weekly media briefing. That coincides with a rise in the percentage of positive test results, which stood at 8.3% Wednesday — up about 1 percentage point from 10 days ago, but still below mid- to late August, when the number of cases spiked.

“Our expectation was we would continue seeing a downward trend. However, in the last week or so we’ve seen a real uptick in positive cases,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “That could be we have gatherings happening across the region, we could have people not adhering to wearing their masks properly or not wearing them at all. People may be becoming more lax in their diligence, and this is something that is not going to go away overnight.”

Increased cases are an indicator of wider community spread of the virus, he said.