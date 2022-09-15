Updated COVID booster is available

The Northeast Regional Health Office in Tennessee announced updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments.

All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination remains the best protection we have against COVID-19,” said Medical Director of the Northeast Regional Health Offices, Dr. David Kirschke. “Anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including the updated booster dose, should do so.”

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to talk with their health care providers regarding vaccination for themselves and their children.