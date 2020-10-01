Update: One dead, two injured in Russell County crash

Update:

LEBANON, Va. - A two-vehicle crash this morning in Russell County left one dead and two injured, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

At around 9:24 a.m. Thursday, a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Thelma M. Music, of Lebanon, was travelling northbound on Route 19 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Virginia State Route 80, the release states. The pickup truck pulled into the path of a 2005 Ford E350 work van, driven by Mark S. Foster, of Cedar Bluff, that was traveling south on U.S. Route 19. The van was unable to avoid the pickup truck and struck it in the side. The van had the green light at the intersection; the northbound left turn lane had a red light.

Thelma Music, 74, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Her passenger and husband, Ellis E. Music, 75, who was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Foster, 58, was transported to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.