UPDATE: Missing wallaby found in Piney Flats area
Wallaby Photo

Wally, a four-year-old wallaby, has run away from his home in Piney Flats and his owners are asking for help finding him.

 Contributed by Daniel Sochalski

Update: The missing wallaby was located safe Thursday evening near the Watauga Flats farm, according to the owner.

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. - The owners of a small farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats area are asking for assistance find their missing wallaby.

Daniel Sochalski, said they noticed last night that Wally, their 4-year-old wallaby, had escaped from their small family farm when he did not come out for food. They searched in the area around their home but were unable to find him.

He said he believes the wallaby is still within a two mile area of his home. Sochalski added that while they are looking for assistance finding it, he also advised anyone who spots the wallaby to call him rather than approach and possibly startle it. He asked that people call him instead and a tip that helps them recover the animal may result in a reward.

Wallabies are smaller relatives of kangaroos and are endemic to Australia and New Guinea. Matthew Cameron, a wildlife information specialist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said a permit is not required to possess a wallaby in Tennessee and the agency is not involved with the search.

Cameron added that wallabies may be potentially dangerous to humans, especially if they are cornered or feel threatened. Sochalski said the wallaby originally came from a petting zoo and is generally friendly, but could become scared if anyone tries to grab him or pick him up.

"He's friendly, but he's like any other wild animal, he needs to be treated with respect," Sochalski said.

However, he said if people want to keep the Wallaby in one spot, they can leave out dog food, cat food or fresh fruit. Sochalski said they will come get the wallaby.

"The worst thing to do would be to push him away," Sochalski said.

Sightings of the wallaby can be reported to Sochalski's phone number at (423) 895-3865.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

