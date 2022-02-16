United Way still has plenty of air purifiers to distribute

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The United Way of Bristol has been working through applications for air purifiers from residents of Bristol, Tennessee, who have been affected by the stench coming from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, but the process of getting the machines to homeowners has slowed the past several weeks.

So far, United Way has received 975 applications and delivered 296 air purifiers to individuals in the Bristol, Tennessee community who have qualified based on the needs-based criteria Bristol, Tennessee established. Lisa Cofer, the executive director for the United Way of Bristol, said much of the immediate need was met in the initial days of the distribution process.

“It has slowed down just a little bit, not quite as many [air purifiers] going out as in the beginning, but I think that’s because we’ve met a lot of that need early on,” Cofer said.

Currently, the United Way has 47 units available. Due to the document review process, some of the distribution process is being held up while residents supply information.

“We’ve got applications for folks that we’re just waiting for them to give us their information so we can determine if they qualify,” Cofer said.

In December 2021, the Bristol Tennessee City Council allocated $30,000 to the United Way to buy and distribute air purifiers. According to Jon Luttrell, since then, the Bristol Tennessee City Council has not provided any additional funds but is willing to do so if necessary.

“It does not appear that we’ve made any additional appropriations for the program,” Luttrell said. “Not to say that they wouldn’t consider it if the need arose, but it doesn’t look like we’ve done so yet.”

Because Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County are providing the funds, Cofer acknowledged that Bristol, Virginia residents are still not eligible to apply for air purifiers at the United Way. She has been referring residents who do not qualify under the United Way’s criteria to the Rev. Sam Weddington and the air purifier distribution campaign he is running at the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol.

“If we get folks that don’t meet our criteria as far as they don’t live in Bristol, Tennesee or Sullivan County, then we refer them to First Presbyterian Church,” Cofer said.

Bristol, Virginia residents interested in the application process can get more information by visiting, https://unitedwaybristol.org/air-purification-assistance-program/ and filling out the online form.