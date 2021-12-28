United Way plans to raise $1M

The United Way serves the communities of both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.

The deadline for the fundraiser was initially set for early December but has been extended to late January due to COVID-19.

enn. – As the New Year approaches, the United Way of Bristol continues its annual fundraising campaign with an eye toward reaching a goal of $1 million.

As things stand now, the United Way has raised $874,087, putting the group $125,000 away from reaching its goal. Lisa Cofer, executive director of Bristol United Way, explained the role of United Way in the Bristol community and why the fundraising campaign is critical to the community.

"What we do is we look at where the gaps are in our community for health and human service needs and look at what programs we can either develop or what program we can pull together to meet those needs,” Cofer said. “We provide financial support to all 25 agencies (that are active in the region) and their programs to help continue to meet those needs."