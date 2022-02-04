 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

United Way of Bristol seeks applications for emergency food and shelter program

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia has been awarded nearly $22,000 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.

Local agencies can apply now until Feb. 14 to receive a portion of these funds.

A local board will determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies, according to a news release from United Way of Bristol. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, and have an accounting system. Any private voluntary organization must also have a voluntary board.

An agency must also practice non-discrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs to be eligible. The board encourages qualifying agencies to apply.

People are also reading…

To apply, email Lorie Bradley at lorie@unitedwaybristol.com for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 14 by email to Lorie Bradley or by mail to United Way of Bristol, P.O. Box 696, Bristol, TN 37621.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts