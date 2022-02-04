United Way of Bristol seeks applications for emergency food and shelter program

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia has been awarded nearly $22,000 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.

Local agencies can apply now until Feb. 14 to receive a portion of these funds.

A local board will determine how the funds are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies, according to a news release from United Way of Bristol. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, and have an accounting system. Any private voluntary organization must also have a voluntary board.

An agency must also practice non-discrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs to be eligible. The board encourages qualifying agencies to apply.

To apply, email Lorie Bradley at lorie@unitedwaybristol.com for an application. Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 14 by email to Lorie Bradley or by mail to United Way of Bristol, P.O. Box 696, Bristol, TN 37621.