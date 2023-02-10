BRISTOL, Va. — The United Way of Bristol TN/VA surpassed its fundraising goal of $1 million in 2022.

The announcement was made during its annual report meeting held Friday at the Bristol Train Station. Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director Annette Tudor, who co-chaired the campaign alongside Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan, delivered the news. Tudor said the campaign, which had the theme of Be Someone’s Hope, surpassed the goal by about $103,000.

The campaign’s top donor was the Strongwell Corporation, which contributed $138,936. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol was recipient of the New Giver’s Award as the greatest first-time giver in 2022. The casino presented a $100,000 check to the United Way at its July grand opening ceremony.

BTCS received the John D. Tickle Community Impact Award for most positively impacting the community over the past year through giving and volunteer service.

Three United Way staff members were recognized for 25 years of service – Executive Director Lisa Cofer, Director of Finance Debbie Helton and Director of Community Outreach Lorie Bradley. Finance Committee Chair Cheri Blevins was named Volunteer of the Year.

Following the program, Cofer highlighted efforts in childcare and child development that impacted 650 kids by increasing childcare slots and resources. Cofer also mentioned that in 2022 the United Way of Bristol established Resource Bristol, a hub for community resource connections. The organization took 4,226 unique calls for assistance related to housing, utilities and other basic needs in 2022, averaging more than 350 calls a month.

Chris Lee, 2022's board president, commended efforts by the United Way, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations to form the Bristol Community Unsheltered Coalition last year to develop a plan to address homelessness and aid the unsheltered population. Lee also pointed out the importance of the United Way's endowment fund, which allows more of every dollar raised during the annual fundraising campaign to go directly to the services, programs and agencies that help people in need. The organization is closing in on its endowment fund goal of $9 million. Once met, earnings from the fund will help cover all operational and overhead costs.

Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for Tri-Cities Airport Authority, takes over for Lee in 2023 as board president.

“As we move through 2023, United Way will continue the dedication and commitment that we have to this community through helping individuals build a better life through the coming year and through our four focus areas of basic needs, financial stability, health and education,” Haulsee said. “Through the commitment and generosity of each of you and hundreds of other people throughout our community, Bristol is a great place to call home, and it's wonderful to live here. May we continue to be a beacon of light and a beacon of hope to everyone in our community through the coming year.”