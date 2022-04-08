United Way employees take part in cleanup day for flooded Hurley

United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) employees took part in a cleanup day in Hurley, Virginia, on Thursday, collecting trash, waste wood, metal and plastic from in front of homes along Guesses Fork Road.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia acts as the fiscal agent for the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group, and many United Way employees have spent time in Hurley since the floods of Aug. 30, 2021, but this was the first time the staff has gathered in Hurley.

“Everyone has worked to help the citizens of Hurley, whether it be through fundraising, allocation of resources or communications,” Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO, said. “But since the weather has warmed up, we really thought it would be great if we could let everyone on our staff who was physically able to pitch in — in a different way — and see firsthand how much work remains.”

Working under the supervision of the Buchanan County Litter Control and Recycling Office’s Richard Lee, around 20 UWSWVA employees took part in the cleanup, which resulted in the collection of debris, including dozens of bags and two large truck loads of trash.