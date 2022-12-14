 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Company gives $50K donation to workforce initiative

  • 0
UCF Gift.jpg

United Company Foundation Chairman James McGlothlin, Director Francis McGlothlin, and President and Treasurer Lois Clarke award a gift to UWSWVA President and CEO Travis Staton and Vice President of Community Impact Mary Anne Holbrook at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia.

 Photo Courtesy United Way of Southwest Virginia

Tomorrow’s workforce in Southwest Virginia received a boost in the form of a $50,000 investment from The United Company Foundation to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Ignite Program.

The program is the only regional workforce initiative that serves the emerging workforce of almost 30,000 sixth- to 12th-grade students in the region. The program is a partnership among UWSVWA, 18 local school systems, five community colleges, and 80 employers in Southwest Virginia, representing approximately 20% of the land territory of the commonwealth.

“We are incredibly thankful for this amazing contribution to our Ignite program, and our area’s workforce of tomorrow as a whole,” Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSWVA said. “We believe that career awareness and hands-on learning can tap into that workforce to help keep workers right here at home. The generosity of The United Co. Foundation will help us continue that mission.”

People are also reading…

Ignite serves the needs of local employers and school systems to grow and diversify the local economy, strengthening the talent pipeline for the entire region. Funding for this project creates and expands partnerships between educational entities and regional employers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Bluff City mayor dies

Former Bluff City mayor dies

Former Bluff City, Tennessee Mayor Richard A. Bowling has died, less than five months after resigning from office for health reasons.

New downtown visitor center planned

New downtown visitor center planned

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Explore Bristol announced Thursday it is building a visitor center at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tennessee.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts