United Company gives $50K donation to workforce initiative

Tomorrow’s workforce in Southwest Virginia received a boost in the form of a $50,000 investment from The United Company Foundation to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Ignite Program.

The program is the only regional workforce initiative that serves the emerging workforce of almost 30,000 sixth- to 12th-grade students in the region. The program is a partnership among UWSVWA, 18 local school systems, five community colleges, and 80 employers in Southwest Virginia, representing approximately 20% of the land territory of the commonwealth.

“We are incredibly thankful for this amazing contribution to our Ignite program, and our area’s workforce of tomorrow as a whole,” Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSWVA said. “We believe that career awareness and hands-on learning can tap into that workforce to help keep workers right here at home. The generosity of The United Co. Foundation will help us continue that mission.”

Ignite serves the needs of local employers and school systems to grow and diversify the local economy, strengthening the talent pipeline for the entire region. Funding for this project creates and expands partnerships between educational entities and regional employers.