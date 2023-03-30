Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories taking an in-depth look at the city of Bristol Virginia’s proposed operating budgets for fiscal 2023-24. This one examines the solid waste budget.

BRISTOL, Va. — Pending any possible financial assistance from the state or federal governments, city leaders may be forced to borrow $30 million to fund additional landfill remediation work.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Bristol Virginia City Council reviewed the details of a nearly $29 million funding shortfall in its solid waste operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year. That includes work underway now and scheduled to occur during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The total doesn’t include the longer range closure and post-closure expenses and monitoring, which are estimated at an additional $30 million.

As presented, the solid waste disposal fund will increase from $7.7 million in the current fiscal year to $37.2 million, an increase of $29.5 million.

Presently the solid waste fund has lost $3.4 million in disposal revenues because the landfill can no longer accept trash. In its place, the city is taking its waste to another landfill, which is forecast to cost an additional $2.93 million.

The fund also has increased expenditures, including $1.95 million in professional service fees, higher tipping fees, pay increase for staff, which is combined with cost reductions because fewer people work there and operating costs are lower because employees aren’t constantly operating heavy equipment. That results in net increased costs of $1.3 million, City Manager Randy Eads said on Tuesday.

One of the proposed steps to generate funds is to more than double the current trash collection rate charged to residents, from $33 per month to $72 per month. Accounting for BVU’s higher 8.5% service fee, the city would net $65.88 per residential customer, per month, Eads said.

Based on 7,000 accounts, that is expected to generate an additional $2.75 million.

The city has about $2.2 million in remaining federal ARPA funds that will be applied to the cost of the nearly $12 million sidewall odor mitigation project currently being installed at the landfill, a project that is scheduled to be completed in June.

Beyond that, more than $26 million in capital projects are unfunded.

That includes $7 million for a large diameter well field to be drilled at the landfill, $7 million for a project to remove benzene from the landfill’s wastewater discharge and $6.5 million to reduce and manage stormwater impact.

The city expects to spend over $3.5 million for the EVOH [ethylene-vinyl alcohol co-polymer] material to cover the landfill and pay for its installation, $1 million to shape the earthen cover and $1 million to drill additional wells in the old city landfill.

All are steps recommended by the state’s expert panel and mandated in a consent agreement with the state and the temporary injunction in the federal lawsuit with Bristol, Tennessee.

In a statement released Tuesday, the city confirmed it is asking the state of Virginia to provide $12 million. Additionally, the city is “seeking over $50 million in Congressionally directed spending in the federal fiscal year 2024 appropriations bill.”

Local lawmakers and business leaders have submitted letters supporting these funding requests.

The Virginia budget is in the hands of negotiators. Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the region and said he doesn’t expect a compromise anytime soon. City officials are uncertain when they could learn of any federal funding.

Because the city's budget is required by law to be balanced when the fiscal year begins July 1, the timing of the state and federal responses may force the city to borrow the money. Additionally, the court agreements require the work be completed within a specific period of time.

The annual debt service on borrowing $30 million over a 30-year period would likely add another $2.5 million to $3 million per year to the city’s annual operating budget — depending on the market conditions, Eads told the council.

Additionally, $30 million is the limit for city borrowing using traditional general obligation bonds, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the city's general fund.

Maximizing its borrowing capacity carries with it a whole laundry list of additional pressures — eliminating the ability to pay for unplanned needs, potential negative impact on the city's credit ratings and, if cash reserves get too low, resorting to short-term tax anticipation note borrowing to pay bills.