Two VHCC students receive scholarships

Virginia Highland Community College (VHCC) students Kora Bednar and Alena Dubavaya were recently named two of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars. Each student will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. More than 1,300 applications were received.

Kora Bednar said the scholarship “is a great honor and will help me finish the rest of my associates degree at VHCC…attending VHCC was the best choice financially and educationally for me.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military.

“I am incredibly proud of all of VHCC’s students and graduates – Kora and Alena embody all that is special and remarkable about this wonderful college,” Adam Hutchison, president of VHCC, said