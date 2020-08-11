Two people taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after train strikes vehicle near Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a train struck a vehicle near Bluff City, according to a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received a call at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a train hitting a single vehicle at the railroad crossing on White Top Road near Brown Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.
Seabolt said two passengers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but no other information was immediately available.
tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.