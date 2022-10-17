Two people killed in house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, Sunday.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), upon arrival at the scene at Arnold Way Sunday, officers found one fire victim alive outside the home and another fire victim deceased inside.

The fire victim located outside the home was flown to a hospital, where they died from injuries suffered due to the fire.

Investigators are still working on identifying one of the victims, as well as the cause of the fire.

SCSO detectives have reached out to Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance.