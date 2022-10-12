Two new bobcats coming to Bays Mountain Park

Bays Mountain Park will soon provide a new home to two bobcat kittens.

Park Ranger Rhonda Goins is on her way to Montana this weekend to pick up the park’s newest inhabitants, two young bobcat brothers.

The bobcats have been described as “best buds” and “very sweet.” Before being placed with Bays Mountain Park, the bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3, and were two of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.

“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks said. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”

Once the bobcats arrive at the park, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment. Park staff is working on adding several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the bobcats.