Two men face litany of drug charges following I-81 traffic stop

ABINGDON, Va. — Two Tennessee men face multiple charges after authorities said they caught them with over 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana.
On the morning of January 24, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, Tennessee, and Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport, Tennessee, were taken into custody after being stopped on Interstate 81, according to a written statement.
Jean-Baptiste and Lewis are currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority on the following charges: two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana and two counts of conspiracy to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.
They were apprehended by a multi-jurisdictional narcotics trafficking team made up of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Kingsport Tennessee Police Department’s Vice Unit, Virginia State Police, the Holston River Regional Drug Taskforce and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
