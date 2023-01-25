Two men face litany of drug charges following I-81 traffic stop

On the morning of January 24, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, Tennessee, and Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport, Tennessee, were taken into custody after being stopped on Interstate 81, according to a written statement.

Jean-Baptiste and Lewis are currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority on the following charges: two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana and two counts of conspiracy to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.