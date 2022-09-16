Two local families watch their new homes built at the track

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two area families dealing with housing instability are getting brand new homes thanks to the Appalachia Service Project’s (ASP) sixth-annual Race to Build event happening this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Located at a temporary construction site in the Fan Midway section of the Bristol Motor Speedway complex, Race to Build is a three-day event where students from two colleges compete for scholarship money as they race to build the best home the fastest for two families in need who will receive the houses mortgage free, courtesy of ASP and its partners.

Checking in on the competition Friday morning, new home recipient U.S. Army veteran Roland Smith Jr. was nearly at a loss for words.

“It’s overwhelming,” Smith said as he watched the construction team from the University of Nebraska work on his home. “I’m real speechless, because this is something I never imagined. It’s a dream come true.”

A Gulf War veteran, Smith is homeless, but has shelter at the Salvation Army in Johnson City. He says the new home will provide a place for his 16-year-old son to come visit. He also says the new home will help him help other people who may need shelter. He’s also looking forward to the simple things a permanent home will bring, like heating and air conditioning, and a place to barbeque.

“It’s like an unreal experience,” Smith said. “I pinch myself everyday.”

Julie Thompson, ASP’s director of new build and disaster recovery, said having the homes built outside of the speedway during race weekend is a great way to increase awareness about the Christian ministry's work in Central Appalachia.

“It’s way easier to build a house on a permanent foundation, but it’s important to us to be here,” Thompson said. “Our headquarters is in the Tri-Cities, so this is our home [and] there’s still folks that don’t know about us and don’t know what we offer to families and our home repair ministry and our home replacement ministry, so just getting the word out about what we are doing, how people can get involved, (is huge).”

The event concludes with a closing ceremony Saturday at 4 p.m.