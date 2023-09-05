Two people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Scott County on Sunday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash at 1:22 p.m. on Route 58, less than a mile west of Route 816, according to a written statement.

A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58. As it entered a curve, the motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.

Neither the motorcycle’s operator, Michael J. Leonard, 61, of Kingsport, Tenn., nor its passenger, Glenda G. Hopkins, 63, of Kingsport, Tenn., survived the crash. Both died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the GMC, a 73-year-old female from Pounding Mill, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges were placed.