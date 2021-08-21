Two charged in robbery, assault of Bluff City man

Two Northeast Tennessee residents face felony charges following a robbery and assault reported earlier this month in Bluff City.

Brandon Buttars, 24, of Watauga, and Winter Guy, 26, of Jonesborough, have each been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 1, a resident on Sky Wa Mo Road called 911to report a robbery. He told deputies that a man and woman came to his home looking for another family member, who was not at home the SCSO said in a news release Friday. The pair then asked to use the resident’s phone, the release states.

The man, who was not identified, asked them to sit on the couch while he retrieved his phone from another room. He was then struck in the back of the head with a candy dish lid by the man, who asked for his money and guns, the release states.

While the resident was on the floor, the woman began to take items before running outside, the release said. The man then struck the resident again with another object before leaving, the SCSO said.

Deputies began investigating and identified Buttars and Guy as the suspects, the release states. Buttars was arrested Aug. 5 and is being held on unrelated violation of probation charges at the Carter County jail. Guy, who was arrested Tuesday, is being held on $10,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.