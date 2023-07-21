BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were arrested after a police investigation into the report of a stolen car.

Acting on information received about a stolen vehicle out of Russell County, Virginia, Bristol Virginia police officers found the vehicle at Carriage Hills Apartments on Lee Highway in Bristol.

The vehicle was alleged to have been stolen by Ashley Evans and her brother Devin Evans. Officers across the region had been searching for Devin Evans, who is accused of escaping law enforcement custody in Russell County.

A search warrant was obtained, after authorities learned Ashley Evans was seen entering an apartment in the complex with a male subject. The police SWAT team was called in to execute the search warrant.

Ashley Evans, 30, of Lebanon, Virginia, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

Logan Hillman, 33, of Bristol, Virginia was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County, Virginia.

Devin Evans remains at large and he is considered armed and dangerous.