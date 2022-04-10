Two candidates for Sullivan County commissioner of highways discuss plans

Meet your candidates for Sullivan County Commissioner of Highways, both running as Republicans.

The victor in the May 3 primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election. Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13-28 or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol, April 21-28. Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Government experience: Transportation aide, transportation planner and water/wastewater manager with the city of Kingsport from 1988 to 1999. Director of public works for the city of Athens from 1999 to 2004. Former secretary of the Kingsport Public Library Commission, vice chair of the Kingsport Board of Zoning Appeals, member of the Sullivan County Emergency Communications District Board, Sullivan County Planning Commission member, member of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Sullivan County is an ideal place to live, work and raise a family. It has low taxes, a clean, safe environment and conservative values. It’s conveniently located with excellent highway access to larger cities and the Atlantic coast.

What makes you qualified for office? I have 34 years of experience in both the public and private sectors working for counties, cities and state agencies such as DOTs. I have experience in managing major, multi-million-dollar projects from start to finish. I have successfully administered budgets that included both operations and maintenance, as well as capital improvements such as construction of new roadways and utilities.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? My vision for the Sullivan County Highway Department: A proactive department that is constantly looking forward while addressing the needs of today.

Objectives:

» Identify transportation issues and needs before they become a crisis.

» Seek additional funding sources — such as grants — to supplement the department budget and to address specific issues and needs — such as bridges and safety concerns

» Engage at all levels throughout the community and across the state to seek innovative practices and solutions

» Moving forward together for the good of the entire county

If I am elected, I intend to be a voice for all of Sullivan County in order to identify and address transportation issues and needs and speak with one voice — what is good for Bristol and Kingsport is good for Sullivan County. I will work with all concerned to advocate for all transportation, highway and bridge needs.

We will engage with the State DOTs, local transportation planning agencies (Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Rural Planning Organizations), economic/industrial development agencies, other county departments, the school systems and the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association. More specifically, I will also address deficient bridges and safety concerns throughout the county and rehabilitate the county’s aging asphalt plant.

It is my goal and intent to seek solutions and improvements through collaboration.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? There is far more to the office of Commissioner of Highways than routine maintenance. This is the chief administrative officer for the department that is charged with administering a budget of approximately $11 million dollars and manages a workforce of 100+ employees. This office should be the leader for the county and the region with regard to transportation issues and needs.

I am offering the voters a choice when they go to vote for this office. The incumbent and I have two very different backgrounds and very different skillsets. The incumbent has a background in operations and maintenance. My background is in public administration and management as well experience with operations and maintenance. I have planned, secured funding and managed projects from design through construction, including long-term maintenance. The incumbent has routinely maintained and repaired roads based on the dollars allocated.

The choice is simple — the current approach of reactive, routine maintenance or a forward-thinking, proactive approach and a higher level of engagement with the public and local, state and federal agencies.

Government experience: For the past four years, I have served as Sullivan County Highway Commissioner, with a total of 42 years of service to the citizens of Sullivan County as a Highway Department employee.

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? It is my home, and I truly believe we live in a blessed county. My wife and I have been married for 43 years. We have two adult children and one precious granddaughter who is everyone’s boss. Why wouldn’t anyone choose to live here?

What makes you qualified for office? My biggest asset is experience, having been fortunate to serve as everything from a boot on the ground, to a section foreman, and now, one-term as Highway Commissioner. Our department is responsible for a $13 million budget to maintain 852 miles across 2,000 roads that run through Sullivan County, but the bottom line is what gets done. In the past three years, we have paved 40% more than the previous administration. That’s a difference of 17 miles of road in 2017 to an average of 35 to 38 miles per year since. Meanwhile, we have improved our skills across the workforce, repairing long overdue tiles and bridges, while dramatically upgrading snow removal capacity to help ensure the safety of our community.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? If reelected the Highway Department will continue to improve paving output and road safety. Our infrastructure is failing, and now there are new federal and state funding opportunities that we are aggressively pursuing that will allow us to go beyond just resurfacing. The Highway Department does more than pavement management, there are 230 bridges, a red-light network, at least 10,000 road signs and hundreds of miles of guard rail. Beyond this, we coordinate closely with our municipal partners, utility districts, local and regional planning agencies, as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A proven long-term ability to work with a diversity of partners is critical for the overall efficiency and safety of our road networks.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? Again, as our Sullivan County voters go to the polls, they truly need to consider the results we have been able to provide in just a few short years. Operating with the same budget effectively, we have dramatically increased output, paving between 35-38 miles of Sullivan County roads every year. Most recently, we saved Sullivan County taxpayers $250,000 through a TDOT traffic signal modernization grant.

Looking forward, we are working hard to secure additional funding outside of Sullivan County property tax dollars to repair and improve our county’s vital road infrastructure. An example of this is the current Federal Lands Access Program grant application, which, if approved will provide up to $1 million to help fund replacement of three bridges, the resurfacing of four roads and guard rail replacement.

In closing, I want to thank everyone who has taken a few minutes to read these interviews and learn a little bit about the race, and certainly, I would appreciate the consideration of your vote for the GOP nominee to the office of Sullivan County Highway Commissioner.