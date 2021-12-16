Two Bristol officers recognized for road safety initiatives

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers have recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their work to improve roadway safety and reduce traffic fatalities.

Officer Dan Crowe was named Officer of the Year for the East Tennessee region during the regional award ceremony held Monday. Crowe, a five-year veteran of the department, was nominated by the department’s leadership for “his outstanding work ethic and thorough investigative techniques that have removed numerous impaired drivers from the community’s roadways,” according to a news release.

The Seatbelt Enforcement Award for East Tennessee was presented to Bristol Officer Kevin Frederick, who joined the city in April 2013 and was recognized for his continued efforts to enforce seat belt laws, which is a leading initiative of the THSO, the release states.

The THSO is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The agency works in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement statewide programs that address occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis, the release states. Bristol participates in many THSO programs and campaigns.