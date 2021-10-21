Two bodies found at Bristol, Tenn. residence

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Few details have been released since two bodies were found Tuesday at a home in Bristol.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a male and a female at a home on Fifth Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt said Wednesday. The deaths are considered suspicious; however, the SCSO does not believe there is a danger to the public.

As of Wednesday, Seabolt said the identity of the individuals is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. Investigators are still awaiting autopsy results, he added.