 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two bodies found at Bristol, Tenn. residence
0 comments

Two bodies found at Bristol, Tenn. residence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Few details have been released since two bodies were found Tuesday at a home in Bristol.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a male and a female at a home on Fifth Street, Capt. Andy Seabolt said Wednesday. The deaths are considered suspicious; however, the SCSO does not believe there is a danger to the public.

As of Wednesday, Seabolt said the identity of the individuals is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. Investigators are still awaiting autopsy results, he added.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon hires new director of community development
Local News

Abingdon hires new director of community development

Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town  this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts