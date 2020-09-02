TVA to begin permanently raising Boone Lake water level

Miller said that TVA is raising the lake level to run some new tests as it nears the end of the dam repair, which she said is expected to be completed early next year.

But the water level is also being boosted to help with vegetation removal from patches of land that were exposed when the water went down. The latter is something lake property owners have requested TVA’s help with, she added.

“We use a TVA barge to gain access [to those land patches] via the water when we’re doing our mulching and cutting program,” Miller said.

If everything goes as planned, by summer 2021, Boone Lake’s water level could “potentially” return to its regular summer level of around 1,380 feet. She said that TVA will share more about its plans for next year in an Oct. 15 virtual town hall. Details about that meeting will be forthcoming.

“The main emphasis right now is to give the public plenty of notice, so that if they have items along the shoreline, they can secure or move those,” Miller said.

“We’re ... working with the folks on Boone Lake to do everything we can to bring Boone Lake back down to pre-drawdown levels,” she added.

The dam at Boone Lake is part concrete and part earthen embankment.

In October 2014, a sinkhole was discovered in a parking lot near the dam’s control building. Several days later, muddy water started seeping from the base of the dam’s earthen section — a sign of internal erosion that could lead to the dam’s failure if it wasn’t addressed, Miller said.