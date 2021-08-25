TVA to begin lowering lake levels after Labor Day

Area Tennessee Valley Authority reservoirs, including Boone Lake, will begin the traditional late summer drawdown after Labor Day.
On Tuesday, James Everett, senior manager of the TVA river forecast center in Knoxville, discussed plans for reducing water levels across the valley during a call with Tri-Cities area news media. Everett noted this will be the first time in seven years that Boone has participated in the annual process, now that repairs at the dam were completed earlier this year.
Boone Lake reached its optimal summer pool level during the July 4 weekend and has remained about that level.
“We will draw Boone Lake back down to its previous normal winter pool, which is around elevation 1,362,” Everett said. “A lot of folks got used to the new normal pool during the project of 1,350 to 1,355, but we won’t be going back down that deep — or don’t anticipate going back down that deep — during this drawdown cycle. We’ll stop at roughly that 1,362 mark as the normal guide curve shows.”
Water levels will begin to diminish after Labor Day, lowering slowly during September and then more briskly later into the fall, Everett said.
“We’ll target the normal 1,382 through Labor Day, and it’s not a sudden or immediate drop in lake levels, it is gradual,” Everett said. “We typically will see about 3 to 4 feet of drop per month over a three- or four-month period. … People can still get out on the lake and enjoy the rec levels 1,382 to 1,379, but, as we get deeper into the winter months, that drawdown does accelerate a little bit.”
Nearby South Holston Lake, whose waters are used for power generation and to provide water supply and water quality downstream, operates on a different guide curve than Boone.
“The plan at South Holston is to follow its normal drawdown,” Everett said. “Right now, we’re at elevation 1,725, and our December flood guide target is elevation 1,708 — that’s about a 17-foot drawdown we’ll expect to see.”
All of TVA’s large tributary reservoirs, including South Holston, Watauga, Norris, Fontana, Cherokee and Douglas in Northeast Tennessee, begin releasing water for flood control, Everett said.
“We’re getting lakes prepared for heavy runoff season. In the valley, we get about 60% of our runoff January through March. It takes all of September, October and November to evacuate that water in a controlled manner,” he said.
