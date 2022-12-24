TVA: Rolling blackouts to continue as demand for power remains high

The Tennessee Valley Authority is utilizing rolling blackouts for a second consecutive day as a way to manage the unprecedented demand for power on the system caused by extreme cold temperatures.

With temperatures holding at 0 degrees throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning and wind chills driving the real feel temperatures well into negative territory, a press release from TVA said a limited number of the power company’s generating facilities are not operating as expected causing a loss of power generating capacity. The release said TVA crews are working to return those units to service as soon as possible.

“Normally during this time of year, our system manages demand around 24,000 MWs. We are seeing peak demands over 33,000 MW – one of the highest winter peaks in TVA history,” Don Moul, chief operating officer for TVA said.

The release said the rolling blackouts, which could have customers without power for 15 to 20 minutes at a time throughout the weather event, will continue for as long as necessary to help TVA reduce the likelihood of more widespread outages.

“Once again at around 6 a.m. this morning, we joined other local power companies to implement YVA’s request to conduct rolling power interruptions,” BTES Interim CEO Clayton Dowell said. “As part of this process, we anticipate groups of customers will experience approximately 15- to 20-minute power interruptions. This will help ensure that customers have at least a periodic supply of electricity.”

The TVA points out that some power outages may not be related to the rolling blackouts and said crews are currently working to restore any outages on the system.

“As we continue to deal with changing weather conditions, there remains the possibility a power outage could still occur that is not related to this process,” Dowell said. “If your power remains off for more than 30-45 minutes, please call our outage reporting system at (423) 968-2837.

As of 7:30 a.m., Sullivan County had just over 200 customers without power.

Appalachian Power reported more than 36,000 customers without power in its service area, that’s down from the 40,000 customers reported without power Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued an alert for the area at 7:36 a.m. warning of scattered snow showers and flurries this morning that could disrupt travel.

A wind chill warning is also in effect for the area. Temperatures are forecast to only reach the 17-degree mark today before falling to a low of 11 overnight. Temperatures are not projected to rise above the freezing mark until Tuesday when a high of 38 is projected.