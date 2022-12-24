 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TVA ends rolling blackouts

Virginia National Guard Staging for Winter Storm
Tennessee Valley Authority officials have called off the use of rolling blackouts to manage power demand, but say conservation efforts are still needed.

The latest update from Appalachian Power showed 36,000 customers, most of them located in Virginia, still without power as of 1 p.m. Appalachian Power is also encouraging residents to conserve as much power as possible as low temperatures continue to cause much greater than average demand on the regional electric grid. 

The local mercury has risen above the zero mark where it stood earlier and is now at seven degrees with a high temperature of 15 forecast for the day. The real feel temperature currently stands at -3 when figuring in the wind chill factor.

