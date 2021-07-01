TV show on old race tracks sports Tri-Cities connection

The second season of a TV series revealing the history of old race tracks premieres today, and Tri-Cities viewers may recognize a familiar face.
Johnson City’s Brownie King, a pioneer NASCAR driver who competed during the 1950s and early 1960s, is scheduled to appear in two episodes of “Lost Speedways,” a documentary series co-hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matthew Dillner and produced by Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media.
“Lost Speedways” debuted last summer, and both season one and all eight new episodes of season two are available for streaming today on Peacock, the streaming service of NBC. Many of last year’s episodes also appeared on the network and NBC-SN.
Dillner told the Bristol Herald Courier on Wednesday the series goes well beyond auto racing.
“If you’re a racing person and a racing history person, this is the show you dreamed about,” Dillner said. “But this is a history show, a human interest show, an emotional connection between places you may have been before. You don’t need to be a racing person to enjoy it. It’s an amazing, emotional journey looking at the history of people and places.”
Last season, “Lost Speedways” told the stories of former tracks from Georgia and the Carolinas to Indiana and New Jersey, including the former Asheville Motor Speedway in North Carolina — where the racing surface today serves as a cycling velodrome as part of the city’s Carrier Park.
While this year’s episodes follow a similar format, Dillner said the product is much improved.
“The storytelling and the art of the storytelling we’ve really improved on. We dug in deeper on some of these tracks, uncovered some stories, discuss things that may have been folklore or found out stuff that Dale and I had never heard of. We are super proud of it,” Dillner said.
King, 87, competed in nearly 100 NASCAR premier series races and 24 races in the former NASCAR convertible division between 1956 and 1961. Although he never won, King finished ninth in the 1957 Grand National season points standings and fifth in the 1959 convertible season standings — that division’s final year.
King’s name surfaced, Dillner said, while they were researching the history of the former Cleveland County Fairgrounds Speedway, also known as Shelby Speedway, in Shelby, North Carolina.
“There was an interesting story, but Dale knew it would be very hard to find a firsthand account. In our research we found, in the results of that race, was Brownie King,” Dillner said. “We were amazed to get someone who was in that race and kind of held the key and held some of the only firsthand accounts of this incident. He saw it. That provided us with a special moment on that episode.”
He called King a “legend who doesn’t receive the recognition he deserves.”
King, who watched some episodes of “Lost Speedways” last year, said Wednesday he was happy to participate.
“I enjoyed it. I got to meet Dale Earnhardt Jr. and talk to him. He seemed pleased that I came over there [and] talked to them about the old Shelby Speedway,” King said.
He will also appear on another episode because — before he raced in the first two installments of the Daytona 500 in 1959 and 1960 — King competed on the Daytona Beach & Road Course. In the 1950s, drivers ran laps on the hard-packed sands a few feet from the Atlantic Ocean — before turning onto a long, straight stretch of U.S. Route A1A and then back onto the sand.
“We had Brownie on the Daytona episode, and he gave these descriptive details of racing on the beach like I’ve never heard it. You cannot describe how beautiful it is that we get the opportunity to talk to somebody like Brownie,” Dillner said.
King said his first trip to Daytona included adding wiper blades to the car in hopes of clearing ocean water from the windshield. But the spray was so intense that, rather than wiping, the blade stood “straight up and just quivered” in the breeze.
King said he’s glad “Lost Speedways” is recognizing this history because everyone who raced in that era “went through a lot” working late every night on their cars and then at their jobs all week before driving to and from races on weekends.
“I wouldn’t take a million dollars for my memories, but I wouldn’t give two cents to be in it right now,” King said.
Dillner said underdogs like King don’t often receive their due.
“A lot of NASCAR storytelling revolves around the people at the top of the wins lists — famous names like Petty and Earnhardt and Pearson. But some of the independents or maybe those who ran mid-pack hold some of the keys to the stories we look for.”
This year’s lineup also includes Myrtle Beach Speedway, an historic short track that closed just last fall so the land could be redeveloped; Texas World Speedway — a 2-mile oval that opened in 1969 but hasn’t hosted a major racing event since 1981 and is America’s only lost superspeedway; the former Columbia Speedway in Cayce, South Carolina — which is currently used to host concerts and other events; San Antonio Speedway in Texas; Arundel Speedway in Maine, and Pennsboro Speedway, a well-known West Virginia dirt track.
“We don’t have a giant crew, but we have a lot of super, super dedicated people and artists. We are giddy and emotional about this season because it is so different than season one,” Dillner said. “I just can’t wait until launch day. I want the world to see it and enjoy it as much as we do. And I hope the effort we put through this year comes out in the product. I can speak for me and Dale: this isn’t just a TV show for us. This is something we truly, truly care about and have a deep-rooted passion for.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC