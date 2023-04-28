BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Tri-Cities Airport’s security checkpoint is getting a makeover as the Transportation Security Administration is installing two new computed tomography, or CT, X-ray scanners.

The new CT scanners, one of which is already in use since its installation on Thursday afternoon, create 3D images of carry-on baggage as they are x-rayed through the machine.

Gervais Joubert, a spokesperson for the TSA, explained that this will allow TSA agents to inspect passengers luggage in a more efficient and thorough manner without actually having to physically open people’s bags.

“From the time it (baggage) goes into the machine until the time it comes out, it’s about 12 to 15 seconds,” Joubert said. “Because we can see it as a 3D image, it’s a more thorough search, and it turns out there’s less bag checks or less additional screenings.

“The technology is pretty much, you know, compared to the x-rays that we used before this, it’s like looking at a globe instead of a map,” he said.

The TSA is set to install the second new CT scanner in early May. Because the CT scanners are new, they recommend that anyone planning on flying out of the Tri-Cities Airport take into account potential delays to their travel.

“We’re asking travelers to get to the airport two hours ahead of their scheduled flight,” Joubert said. “We’re trying to make this installation go as smoothly as possible, but it may actually cause some delays.”

Joubert emphasized that this new technology, which has already been in use for inspections of checked baggage, will ease the burden on passengers, who will no longer have to take out their laptops or have to take out any other electronics before passing security.

“Passengers don’t have to take anything out of their bag,” Joubert said. “You don’t have to remove your laptop. You don’t have to remove any of your liquid gels or aerosols. So, it’s all one stop.”

Mark Howell, also with the TSA, highlighted that the design and size of the new CT scanners do limit the size of what can go through the machines. Because of this, things like guitars or golf clubs will have to be processed separately.

“There’s some things that won’t fit in there like strollers, car seats, music instruments, and this is where it came up in Nashville, ‘my guitar isn’t gonna fit in there,’” Howell said. “We can do hand screening or some kind of additional screening for those items.”

Howell explained that these new CT scanners are being installed in airports across the country, including across Tennessee.

“We have 440 plus federal airports where we’re doing security screening across the country,” Howell said. “In the state of Tennessee, Memphis is using them, Nashville is using them and Chattanooga is using them. Basically, every airport within the state has got them.

“You’ll see them continue to be installed in airports, but it’s going to take some time. It’s going to be up to a 10-year project,” he said.