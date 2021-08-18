Tropical storm brings rain but no major flooding to region

Emergency management officials monitored the Mountain Empire for flooding on Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain and rattled thunder.
“We’re getting a pretty solid hit,” said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County, Virginia, as rain pelted the region Tuesday night.
As for flooding, she said, “We really haven’t had anything coming across, as of yet.”
But she was monitoring road conditions at Mendota and Damascus for flooding rivers and creeks.
No flooding was reported in Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
But the rain did cause some problems on major highways Tuesday.
“We’ve had a lot of wrecks and standing water,” said Trooper Ben Davis with the Virginia State Police.
Along I-81, Davis said, “Bristol has standing water down around the 5-mile marker and the 32-mile marker near Glade Spring.”
Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said some downed trees had been reported across the region.
“Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties each have folks out monitoring,” said Earl.
This system started affecting the area on Monday, though the “really heavy stuff” arrived on Tuesday, said meteorologist Lyle Wilson with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
By 7 p.m., more than 1.5 inches of rain had fallen at Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, Wilson said.
Across Northeast Tennessee, some gauge reports have indicated as much as 2.5 inches of rainfall, Wilson said.
“Most areas had been dry enough going into this that it hasn’t caused any major problems so far,” Wilson said. “We had a few areas that were considered to be in a moderate drought. This should hopefully alleviate those conditions.”
