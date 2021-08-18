 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tropical storm brings rain but no major flooding to region
0 comments

Tropical storm brings rain but no major flooding to region

{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

Emergency management officials monitored the Mountain Empire for flooding on Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain and rattled thunder.

“We’re getting a pretty solid hit,” said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County, Virginia, as rain pelted the region Tuesday night.

As for flooding, she said, “We really haven’t had anything coming across, as of yet.”

But she was monitoring road conditions at Mendota and Damascus for flooding rivers and creeks.

No flooding was reported in Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

But the rain did cause some problems on major highways Tuesday.

“We’ve had a lot of wrecks and standing water,” said Trooper Ben Davis with the Virginia State Police.

Along I-81, Davis said, “Bristol has standing water down around the 5-mile marker and the 32-mile marker near Glade Spring.”

Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said some downed trees had been reported across the region.

“Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties each have folks out monitoring,” said Earl.

This system started affecting the area on Monday, though the “really heavy stuff” arrived on Tuesday, said meteorologist Lyle Wilson with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

By 7 p.m., more than 1.5 inches of rain had fallen at Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, Wilson said.

Across Northeast Tennessee, some gauge reports have indicated as much as 2.5 inches of rainfall, Wilson said.

“Most areas had been dry enough going into this that it hasn’t caused any major problems so far,” Wilson said. “We had a few areas that were considered to be in a moderate drought. This should hopefully alleviate those conditions.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

+4
Bristol leaders share challenges, focus areas for 2040 development plan
Local News

Bristol leaders share challenges, focus areas for 2040 development plan

  • Updated

An aging population, low wages and a “brain drain” of talent to larger cities pose significant barriers to economic growth in the Twin City over the next two decades, while the cities’ downtown revival and a music industry ripe for growth could help push it forward, according to a report released Wednesday by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts