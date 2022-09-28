Tri-Cities to expect remnants of Ian later this week

With Hurricane Ian, making landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph, Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said under the current forecast, Hurricane Ian's trajectory is set to move north towards South Carolina and North Carolina, losing strength along the way and reaching Virginia and Tennessee by Friday.

"We'll start to see some of the showers associated with it by, like, probably later on Friday. Friday night and then you know, it'll pretty much just be kind of an off and on type of rain through most of the weekend," Wasilewski said from the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. "There will probably be some gusty winds with it, just kind of like a northeast wind. I wouldn't say that they that the winds will be really too strong in the valley. I mean, some of the mountains will probably get some stronger gusts up there."

Wasilewski said two to three inches of rain is currently forecast for the weekend across the Tri-Cities. He highlighted that the mountains towards the south of the region could possibly see more rainfall.

Appalachian Power, which services 1.1 million customers across Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, has already placed all their employees on high alert, providing them with regular updates from the power company's own team of meteorologists based in Columbus, Ohio, who track the storm. Teresa Hamilton Hall, the corporate communications representative for Appalachian Power, explained a lot of the work they do on a daily basis, such as the felling or cutting down of trees and the regular maintenance of power lines, is done with these kinds of storms in mind.

"For us, the concern is the soil becoming saturated and loosening up those roots for trees, and then those trees can topple into the power line, and the trees still have their leaves on them. We haven't hit fall yet. Although some of the leaves are starting to fall off, the trees are relatively heavy still," Hall said. "We have that awareness. We know what the impacts are, and so all of our employees are ready. They're on alert and prepared to head out."

Hall recommends residents keep flashlights with extra batteries on-hand and make sure that they have a phone charger readily available in their vehicles in case of power outages this weekend. Hall also urges residents who may be caught in the coming storm to stay away from any fallen power lines, which may still be energized and would be very dangerous.

"The way this storm could hit us, we run the risk of trees falling into the power lines and the power lines on the ground. So, we always, always stress safety. So, if you see a downed wire, always assume that it is energized and stay away from it and report it either to our company or to 911," Hall said.