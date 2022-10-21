Tri-Cities Pet Expo planned to help area non-profits

Makayla Clark, who runs NuRide Farm and Rescue Inc. out of Gate City, Virginia, has been busy putting together the first-ever Tri-Cities Pet Expo, which will take place at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee next weekend, Oct. 29 and 30.

"The Tri-Cities Pet Expo is set to be the largest pet specialty event in East Tennessee. It's also home to the largest pet adoption event. We're going to have the 35,000 square foot (space) of the Meadowview, and it's going to be filled with exhibitors, rescues and entertainment," Clark said. "We just figured that this will be kind of a weekend that we're giving back to the pets and allowing them to get out with their owners and make an impact on the community."

Clark, who rescues old thoroughbred racehorses and rehabilitates them at her farm, explained there will be 14 other pet-focused non-profits at the expo, as well as 120 booths with all varieties of pet-focused vendors selling toys, veterinarians, clinicians, and groomers.

"You'll be able to shop an array of dog treats, toys, accessories from locally-owned businesses, and then we're also going to have the local area veterinarians, clinicians, groomers, people that you can get to talk to and get to know beforehand, before making that commitment and taking your pet somewhere," Clark said.

All the vendors will have candy at their booths for kids attending to trick or treat alongside their families and their pets. There will be a costume contest with a final prize of $1,000 each day.

"Kids under 12 get in for free, and we're going to do the trick-or-treating. All the vendors have to bring candy," Clark said.

There will also be wiener dog races, agility competitions, and working dog competitions, panels with experts that will discuss everything from how to approach and gain the trust of fearful kittens, to how to choose the right food for your pet, as well as appearances by K9 officers, who will show how they train their dogs.

Clark, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, will be bringing Raider and Cyclone, two of her rescue horses, to the expo. Clark adopts race horses, who are considered too old to continue racing and brings them to her farm where she allows them to rest and rehabilitate before finding a new home.

"Horses live to be 30 years old, but a lot of times, they're retired from racing when they're 3 or 4 years old. So, I kind of pick them up, usually for free or $500," Clark said. "Usually, I put 60 to 90 days into each horse. If the horse needs rehabilitation that just means it might need to go out on pasture for a while and just take that time to be a horse and not a racehorse."

Clark explained she got the idea of hosting the Tri-Cities expo after inflation made the price of hay skyrocket and brainstorming with her husband about ways to raise the funds she needs to be able to meet the needs of her horses.

"I'm going into the winter months. I mean, I already have an $8,000 hay bill. That's just crazy," Clark said. "So, I was just kind of sitting there thinking with my husband, trying to brainstorm what we can do? And then I said, 'what if we just have all the local area 501 C registered rescues come out, and we'll have a party or something.'"

The funds raised during the Tri-Cities Expo will be divided at the end of the weekend between the 14 non-profits participating in the event.

The Tri-Cities Pet Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $15. Admission for kids 12 and under is free.