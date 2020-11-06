Tri-Cities leaders urge public’s help in COVID battle

A group of 20 Tri-Cities area business, education and faith leaders issued a joint statement Thursday urging the public to do more to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases are spiking in record numbers across the region and Ballad Health has treated more than 900 COVID patients in recent weeks. As a consequence, health system officials said this week they are trying to hire additional nurses and realign resources to meet the demands.
Nearly 2,900 new cases were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia last week and more than 3,400 over the past 10 days.
In the statement, they called on residents to do more to protect each other.
“We are concerned that the surge of cases of COVID-19 cases in our region is resulting in increased hospitalizations, death and continued economic disruption. These issues are real and they are happening all around us. Each of us has experienced team members, friends, family members or neighbors who have been directly or indirectly affected,” according to the statement. “Despite varying outlooks and perspectives about this virus, as a community, we must do our part to protect each other.”
They also praised health care workers at area health departments and Ballad Health hospitals across the region.
“For almost nine months, they have been on the front lines, working each day to protect our loved ones and serving those who are afflicted with the virus and need care. We could not ask for more from them,” according to the statement. “But they cannot handle this alone. It is too much to ask of our nurses, doctors and allied health professionals to be there for us, without us also doing our part to help them.”
The statement urges people to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing, avoid large groups of people, employ good hand hygiene and get a flu shot to try and limit the impact of flu cases on the health care system.
“If you balk at wearing a mask around others, please consider the fact that nurses and allied health professionals work 12-hour shifts and wear a mask the entire time, even as they must change their PPE [personal protective equipment] each time they enter a patient room,” according to the statement.
While much of the nation was reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 earlier this year, this region recorded comparatively low numbers of cases and deaths due to the virus, state health department statistics show. That has all changed during the past two months as cases, deaths and testing positivity rates continue spiraling upward across most of the region.
There have been 471 deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began, including 55 in the past seven days and 13 Wednesday.
Ballad has treated an average of 200 COVID patients daily in its hospitals and said this week it anticipates treating 300 or more per day in the upcoming weeks, which is taxing its resources.
“People of all ages have fallen ill from this virus, and some have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with their families during these extremely difficult times. We all know someone who is at risk or who needs our support,” according to the statement. “Please join us in slowing the spread of this virus. We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together.”
Signers include heads of some of the region’s largest, most visible employers, including Mark Costa, chairman and CEO of Eastman Chemical; Martin Kent, president and chief operating officer of The United Co.; Steven C. Smith, president and CEO of KVAT Food City; Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway; Joe LaPorte III, chairman and CEO of Citizens Bank; Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union; John Stewart, president of Nuclear Fuel Services; Jeff Bedard, president and CEO of Crown Laboratories; Dale Fair, CEO, Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank; Grant Summers, president, Summers-Taylor Inc.; John Tweed, president and CEO of Landair; Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring; Rick Thomason, president of Six Rivers Media; and Tom Wennogle, president, ARTAZN.
Signers from the field of education include Donna Henry, chancellor of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise; Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University; John Wells, president of Emory & Henry College; and Bill Greer, president of Milligan College.
Faith leaders who signed the statement include Allen Jessee, lead pastor of Highlands Fellowship Church and Matt Murphy, lead pastor of Grace Fellowship Church.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.