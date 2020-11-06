Tri-Cities leaders urge public’s help in COVID battle

While much of the nation was reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 earlier this year, this region recorded comparatively low numbers of cases and deaths due to the virus, state health department statistics show. That has all changed during the past two months as cases, deaths and testing positivity rates continue spiraling upward across most of the region.

There have been 471 deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began, including 55 in the past seven days and 13 Wednesday.

Ballad has treated an average of 200 COVID patients daily in its hospitals and said this week it anticipates treating 300 or more per day in the upcoming weeks, which is taxing its resources.

“People of all ages have fallen ill from this virus, and some have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with their families during these extremely difficult times. We all know someone who is at risk or who needs our support,” according to the statement. “Please join us in slowing the spread of this virus. We will get through this, but it will take all of us working together.”