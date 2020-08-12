Tri-Cities Airport sees small recovery in passenger numbers

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a drastic plunge in passenger volume triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tri-Cities Airport is starting to see more customers again. But the numbers are still nowhere close to what they were before the crisis.
The number of people flying in and out of the Blountville airport had fallen by about 90 percent as of late March, Executive Director Gene Cossey said Tuesday.
“I would say we’re probably ... only down about 75 to 60 percent right now,” Cossey said on a patio at the airport, speaking over the roar of a plane taxiing behind him. “But we’re still majorly down ... it’s improving somewhat, [but] not as quickly as we hoped for.”
Kristi Haulsee, the director of marketing and air service development for the Airport Authority, said that the airport is still seeing around six commercial flights a day — half the number it normally sees.
Three of those daily flights are run by Delta Air Lines and the other three are run by American Airlines. Haulsee said they’re also still getting two flights a week from Orlando that are run by Allegiant, a budget airline.
“Which is a good boost,” Cossey said of the latter. “Lots of people are still flying on Allegiant. A lot of travelers [are] still trying to do something for the summertime.”
But what’s really carrying the airport right now is the $10.3 million it got through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Cossey said.
That money has allowed the airport to keep all of its 44 full-time and 22 part-time staff, Cossey said. He said the relief funds have also helped the airport give the airlines some extra time to pay their rent and landing fees.
“Their revenue is just as hurt as ours is,” Cossey said.
He added that the $10.3 million in relief is equivalent to about a year-and-a-half of regular revenue for the airport — which means it could run for that long with no other money flowing in. But if passenger numbers were to really bounce back “relatively soon,” he said, the money could last for several years.
Given the uncertainty about when a more significant recovery will happen, Cossey said the airport has been trying to tighten its belt as many notches as possible.
“We’ve been trying to make sure that any projects that we have are necessary projects. … We’re trying to reduce that amount of overtime that we have,” he said.
“Basically, we’re still ... maintaining the airport and still going to continue to make sure everything’s in tip-top condition, but we’re just making sure that we don’t do any excessive spending anywhere,” Cossey added.
Right now, maintaining the airport includes “constantly cleaning” it, Cossey said. A few of the part-time staff have temporarily shifted to full-time schedules to help with frequent sterilization of high-traffic areas and other cleaning routines, he said.
Cossey said that masks and social distancing are also mandatory inside the airport, and so far, “people seem generally compliant.”
He added that while the airport has had a few cases of potential exposure to COVID-19, so far, none of its employees have tested positive for the illness, and he wasn’t aware of any airline employees with positive cases connected to the airport.
Prior to the pandemic, business at the airport had reached “such peak levels” that they’d decided to apply for a $2.6 million loan from the Department of Agriculture to help with an expansion. Airport officials are still working on that application, he said, although the expansion project is on hold for the indefinite future.
Now, Cossey said, he’s just trying to make the CARES Act funds last as long as possible - and keeping the worst-case as well as best-case scenario in mind when making decisions. He said it seems probable that a year from now, the airport’s passenger volume and flight traffic will climb back to pre-pandemic levels before hitting growth again.
“But unfortunately, my crystal ball has a big crack in the middle of it, and I can’t really see that clearly what’s going to happen,” he said. “I wish I could know for sure. It would help me sleep better at night.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.