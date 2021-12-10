Tri-Cities Airport accounting department receives award

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — For the 22nd consecutive year, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The department received the award for the Airport Authority’s financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020, according to a news release. To be awarded, a government agency must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, the release states.