Tree lighting kicks off Bristol's holiday season

BRISTOL, Va. – A large crowd cheered Monday night when thousands of white lights illuminated the November sky as the Twin City celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting.

For the 42nd time the event featured the 50-foot Norwegian Spruce that has anchored the Cumberland Street triangle. Next to it, the 25-foot Douglas fir that has shared the area for about a decade and - for the first time - more than 20 additional anchored live trees all decorated and donated by area businesses and organizations.

Monday’s event honored Nancy Marney who organized the original ceremony.

“Forty-two years ago this tree [spruce] was 16-feet tall and we put 1,000 lights on it,” Marney recalled. “The W.W. Walling family and I partnered and did the lighting of the Christmas tree for 25 years. At that time the tree was 45-feet tall and had 15,000 lights on it. That’s a lot of lights.”

BVU hosted the ceremony for a decade before handing off to Believe in Bristol seven years ago.

“I picked the tree out 42 years ago. I went the Haynesfield Nursey, waded in the mud and picked the tree. It was brought in on a wrecker and the ball was 7.5-feet wide,” she said. “When it was first put in, people came from everywhere to see this tree. It was magnificent…Our intent from the beginning was to have an event that cost nothing to come to and we succeeded.”

However organizers say this will likely be the last year for the spruce and the Douglas fir will become the Twin City’s Christmas tree.

“The tree is not in its best health,” Maggie Bishop of event host Believe in Bristol said. She said organizers have consulted with tree experts.

“The Douglas fir is a much more manageable species to be able to maintain. A Norwegian spruce, while very unique and beautiful, is not something the city has been able to maintain appropriately. It has a lot of wind damage and, because of its proximity to the Douglas fir, the Douglas fir is not able to appropriately grow.

“We will be working with the city after the holiday season to make this transition. If there is anything we can do for the community to be a part of it, I don’t know what that looks like. We will be working with landscaping professionals and doing our due diligence on what is the best course of action for removal,” she said.

Believe in Bristol is working with the Bristol Hotel to expand the event, which could include a different day.

“In 2016 BVU released the event to Believe in Bristol. We have kept their agenda, for the most part. It’s an event the community looks forward to regardless of the weather and is our second highest attended event of the year, behind Fourth of July. We recognize the importance and the significance, but we see the opportunity to expand it,” Bishop said.

This year’s event included cookies and cider inside the Bristol Hotel, ornament making for children, plus visits with Santa.

Hotel officials want to create the atmosphere of a “Hallmark movie” around the tree lighting, according to Chaz Gallo, the hotel’s food and beverage manager.

“They started it as a non-paying event for the community. There is opportunity to get local businesses involved on a Sunday with a little market, stocking stuff stand, create an event for the whole day,” Gallo said. “It’s important to the Bristol Hotel. The tree is literally in our front yard. We want to be a part of this event and building it to something spectacular.”

Chance Berger, the hotel’s sales manager, said their intent is to build on the event.

“We are so excited to be part of this free community event. We love having the kids in here, and we love adding some dimension to the tree-lighting program,” Berger said. “We had over 100 people participating. It’s grown from last year when we did cookie decorating … We plan to grow this and the Christmas tree lighting every year.

“We’re looking to grow the Christmas tree village where businesses can participate on the front lawn, line up outside and enable the community to come together in one place. The trees are kind of a first step toward that,” Berger said.

Among those performing during the ceremony was Michael Redman, now a Bristol resident and a performer whose TV credits include the Lawrence Welk Show, Dean Martin, the Smothers Brothers, Red Skelton, Donny & Marie Osmond and the Brady Bunch. He also did recordings and live shows with Elvis, Barbara Streisand and Frank Sinatra.

Redman performed traditional favorites including “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and “Silent Night.”