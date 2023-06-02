JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The 2023 Big Train Show concludes today in the Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini-Dome) on the ETSU campus.

Utilizing more than 64,000 square feet of display space, the largest train show in the region features dozens of vendors displaying railroad and model railroad items on more than 200 tables. Food will also be available for purchase, according to a written statement.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The admission cost is $8 for adults with children under age 12 admitted free.

The Carter Railroad Museum, which includes model railroad layouts, a special children’s activity room and ongoing programs, will be open throughout the Big Train Show. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome.

Identify the museum by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building.

Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing railroad crossing sign. The museum will be relocated in the weeks ahead, and an announcement will be made at that time.