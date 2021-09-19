 Skip to main content
Trace Adkins postpones Bristol show due to TV appearance
Trace Adkins postpones Bristol show due to TV appearance

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Country music star Trace Adkins is postponing his show in Bristol due to the filming of a Fox television show.

Adkins has joined the cast of Monarch, a new drama on Fox, which is set to premiere Jan. 30, 2022, according to a news release. With the news, his Oct. 6 show at the Paramount Bristol will now take place on Dec. 18.

Current ticket holders can simply hold on to their tickets, request a full refund, exchange their tickets for another show, or donate the tickets to Paramount.

