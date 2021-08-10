Top musician for Rhythm & Roots said he'll require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for show attendees

The Grammy-winning headliner for Bristol’s upcoming Rhythm & Roots Reunion said Monday that he and his band will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for admission to all of upcoming shows—including the Bristol festival.
“We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out,” the singer-songwriter tweeted Monday. “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.”
The Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 10-12, with Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, taking the stage for the closing performance the evening of the last day.
The Birthplace of Country Music, which puts on the annual festival, has not announced whether it will support Isbell’s decision. But the group did post a Facebook statement about it to the festival’s Facebook page Tuesday.
“We are aware of the statement made by Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival artist Jason Isbell about requiring proof of vaccinations or negative test results to attend his concerts,” Leah Ross, the museum’s executive director, said in the statement. “We ask for your patience at this time as we take time to carefully consider all the information we have and how it may impact Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and our community.”
“As an organization, the Birthplace of Country Music continues to follow state health and safety guidelines set forth by both Tennessee and Virginia and the CDC in regards to COVID-19,” Ross also said in the statement.
The museum could not be reached for comment midday Tuesday.
At just before noon Tuesday, the organizers of Bonnaroo—a Manchester, Tenn.-based music festival where Isbell and his band will play before Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion—tweeted that they’ll require all attendees to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test result.
The negative COVID-19 result will need to be obtained within 72 hours of coming to the festival, and vaccinations must be completed by Aug. 19, two weeks before the show starts, the organizers said.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” the festival’s organizers said in the tweet.
In a Monday interview with MSNBC that he tweeted with his announcement, Isbell said that so far, all of the reactions he’s gotten from people in the music industry have “been positive.”
“...they understand that we could go back to not working at all, and a lot of these smaller venues, they aren’t going to be able to reopen if they go through another round of shutdowns,” Isbell said.
“I think, you know, the problem is, they’re just getting so much pushback from some of the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon,” the musician added. “And, you know, I’m all for freedom, but I think, if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”