Top musician for Rhythm & Roots said he'll require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for show attendees

“As an organization, the Birthplace of Country Music continues to follow state health and safety guidelines set forth by both Tennessee and Virginia and the CDC in regards to COVID-19,” Ross also said in the statement.

The museum could not be reached for comment midday Tuesday.

At just before noon Tuesday, the organizers of Bonnaroo—a Manchester, Tenn.-based music festival where Isbell and his band will play before Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion—tweeted that they’ll require all attendees to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test result.

The negative COVID-19 result will need to be obtained within 72 hours of coming to the festival, and vaccinations must be completed by Aug. 19, two weeks before the show starts, the organizers said.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” the festival’s organizers said in the tweet.

In a Monday interview with MSNBC that he tweeted with his announcement, Isbell said that so far, all of the reactions he’s gotten from people in the music industry have “been positive.”