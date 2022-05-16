Tobacco Commissions approves almost $2 million in grants for Southwest Virginia projects

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission last week approved eight grants worth $1.827 million for projects in Southwest Virginia.

The commission met last Thursday at the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol. They also voted to approve seven additional grants, totaling $2.721 million for projects in southern Virginia. The commission serves a combined 40 localities in the two former tobacco regions.

“The commission’s ability to invest in a diverse array of economic development efforts, from long term projects like business parks and industrial sites to projects designed to quickly grow our talent base and more, is critical to the future success of the regions we serve,” Chairman Ed Owens said in a written statement. “I think the work done here in Bristol over the last two days reflects that diverse approach to building a strong economy for southern and Southwest Virginia and I look forward to seeing the projects approved here get underway.”

Among area grant approvals is $800,000 for extending rail in Progress Park in Wythe County. The grant will flow through the Joint IDA of Wythe County.

This project will expand rail lines to serve the Blue Star NBR site in Progress Park. Lot 24 in the park was recently selected for the largest manufacturing project announced in Southwest Virginia in over a generation and the second largest manufacturing project announced in the state.

Blue Star NBR will be doing the initial construction of a nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) manufacturing facility. Soon thereafter, it is estimated that six glove manufacturing facilities will follow, with those built by Blue Star Manufacturing. This manufacturing campus will be dedicated to reshoring personal protective equipment manufacturing in a vertically integrated model.

The development is forecast to create more than 2,400 jobs over five years with a capital investment of more than $714 million.

The Mount Rogers Regional Partnership is to receive a $300,000 grant for talent and industry attraction, according to the statement.

It will focus on the expansion of education and training opportunities that lead directly to occupations in the primary target industries of manufacturing; while health care is not a target industry but a key component to the overall economic health, this project will also lead to opportunities in the health care sector. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership (formerly Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance) is responsible for business retention and expansion, marketing, business attraction, special projects — such as site and infrastructure development — and now talent solutions. This is a project that will provide resources to continue business and capital investment attraction while also retaining and attracting talent within the region, according to the statement.

Another $300,000 grant will go the town of Big Stone Gap to enhance regional outdoor recreation opportunities for Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Norton and Scott County by developing Big Cherry Reservoir as both a day-use and overnight-use destination. It will also connect and enhance the established regional outdoor recreation destinations of the nearby Flag Rock Recreation Area, High Knob Recreation Area, High Knob Observation Tower, Devil’s Bathtub and throughout the Jefferson National Forrest.

The Big Cherry Reservoir is a 250-acre lake owned by the town of Big Stone Gap. In addition to expanding the day-use of trail networks and connectivity for the trails, this project will expand the overnight lodging options of yurts, safari tents and primitive campsites at each destination. The TRRC funding would construct 18 signature campsites at three locations, according to the statement.

The Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association will receive a $215,000 grant to provide a cost-share program designed to improve the genetic quality, health and overall management of producers’ flocks and herds of sheep and goats.

This project is intended to help build the knowledge and confidence of small ruminant producers and provide them with a thorough understanding of these areas. The project is a collaboration of Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech Southwest Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Small Farm Outreach Program at the Virginia State University, Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association, Virginia Sheep Producers Association, Coalfield Sheep Association and the New River Valley Sheep and Goat Club.

A Southwest Virginia regional marketing campaign will receive a $140,000 grant to leverage other resources to improve marketing efforts by creating new professional video and photography assets of the region and increasing the scope of the marketing campaign. The goal of this project is to increase visitation to the entire Southwest Virginia region while also increasing the direct visitor expenditures in lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation sectors.

A $50,000 grant will assist the town of Pocahontas with an engineering study that will provide the opportunity to seek funding to restore two buildings to lease to prospective businesses.

A Russell County IDA request for $189,000 to renovate the old ACME building in Lebanon has been referred to the VRA for a loan. It will provide matching funds for monies receive VCEDA and allow Bates Family Farm to expand the business.

