Three school board seats up for grabs in Washington County

Voters in Washington County will choose candidates for three of the county’s seven school board seats in the current election that concludes with in-person voting Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Two of the races are contested while incumbent Sanders Henderson is running unopposed in the Jefferson District.

In the Taylor District, 20-year school board veteran Tom Musick is being challenged by longtime educator Debbie Anderson.

A beef cattle farmer in Widener Valley, Musick, who has served as the school board chairman the past three years, said he would like to win another term to work on ongoing projects.

“I still think I have a lot of support,” Musick said. “It’s just a matter of getting people to the polls.”

Anderson, 65, lives next to the football field at Holston High School in Damascus.

She taught at Damascus Elementary School at the old Rock School and then eventually taught first grade at Rhea Valley Elementary School. Anderson retired in 2017, after serving as principal at Rhea Valley for 14 years.

“I’m trying my best to run a very positive campaign based upon my reputation … what I’ve done in this county,” she said.