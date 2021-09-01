Three property owners earn Bristol Star award

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia presented “Bristol Star” recognition to three property owners for their upkeep and investment in their homes.

The designation is a way to thank property owners who invest time and money in home repairs, yard maintenance, landscaping and work to improve the appearance of their properties, according to a written statement.

The program is overseen by Bristol’s Neighborhood Pride Committee, which is made up of city staff, representatives from the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority and other locally vested community members.

Winners for this quarter include Steve and Angie Henegar of Mosswood Lane, Glenda Smith on Pearl Street and Daniel Shew at Johnson Street.

“The city wants to recognize those property owners in the city who, by investing in and improving their homes and grounds, demonstrate their pride in living in Bristol, which reflects positively on the city,” City Manager Randy Eads said in the statement. “The city would like to extend our appreciation to these property owners and hope that other residents will make an effort to beautify their properties as well.”

Each winner received $50 gift cards donated by Lowe’s and Home Depot, and a sign has been placed in each yard to recognize their efforts.