 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three property owners earn Bristol Star award
0 comments

Three property owners earn Bristol Star award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia presented “Bristol Star” recognition to three property owners for their upkeep and investment in their homes.

The designation is a way to thank property owners who invest time and money in home repairs, yard maintenance, landscaping and work to improve the appearance of their properties, according to a written statement.

The program is overseen by Bristol’s Neighborhood Pride Committee, which is made up of city staff, representatives from the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority and other locally vested community members.

Winners for this quarter include Steve and Angie Henegar of Mosswood Lane, Glenda Smith on Pearl Street and Daniel Shew at Johnson Street.

“The city wants to recognize those property owners in the city who, by investing in and improving their homes and grounds, demonstrate their pride in living in Bristol, which reflects positively on the city,” City Manager Randy Eads said in the statement. “The city would like to extend our appreciation to these property owners and hope that other residents will make an effort to beautify their properties as well.”

Each winner received $50 gift cards donated by Lowe’s and Home Depot, and a sign has been placed in each yard to recognize their efforts.

Bristol Star awards will be made quarterly; nominations can be made on a rolling basis via the city website at www.bristolva.org. Nominations can be made either by the owners themselves or others. The next awards are scheduled to be awarded at the end of November.

For more information about the Bristol STAR program, contact Joey Lamie, assistant to the city manager, at 276-645-7333.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases
Local News

Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts